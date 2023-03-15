Maine Center for Grieving Children celebrating 35th anniversary

PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - For 35 years, one Maine nonprofit has been providing a safe space and loving peer support at no cost to families dealing with loss.

The Center for Grieving Children was founded in 1987 by Portland resident Bill Hemmens following the death of his sister.

For the last three decades, they’ve reached thousands of families across the state, providing a variety of programs and resources to help address different types of grief for children and their families, and adults who work with children who are grieving.

Peer support groups meet at their Portland and Sanford locations, and online.

Their goal is to meet you where you are in the grieving process.

“It’s not to fix where you are or to change where you are but to embrace where you are in this moment and be among peers. I think that’s special,” said Mary Weatherbee Sorcher of the Center For Grieving Children.

“Loss comes into our lives in all different ways, and it’s about having an open heart and being willing to listen. The type of loss and how that loss experience was is across the board, all ages, all walks of life,” said Anne Heros, Executive Director of The Center for Grieving Children.

Volunteers are always needed. If you are interested in joining the Center call 775-5216.

