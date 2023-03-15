Hermon students celebrate Maine’s birthday

(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - A celebration more than two centuries in the making in Hermon Wednesday.

Elementary school students were wishing Maine a happy 203rd birthday.

We caught up with some fourth graders during a delicious lunch that was pure Pine Tree State.

Red hot dogs, beans, and blueberry cobbler.

They were answering Maine based trivia questions, too.

It turns out the kids had been learning all about the state leading up to Wednesday.

Leading up to the big day, students have been reading books from Maine authors and drawing maps of the state, among many other things.

