Driver arrested after crashing into Georgia Walmart store, killing 1, police say

One person died Wednesday after a vehicle crashed into a Walmart’s Home & Pharmacy entrance in...
One person died Wednesday after a vehicle crashed into a Walmart’s Home & Pharmacy entrance in Thomasville.(Wctv)
By Raghad Hamad and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV/Gray News) – One person is dead after a car crashed into the front entrance of a Walmart store Wednesday in Georgia, state police said.

According to Georgia State Patrol, the driver of the vehicle was arrested. A passenger in the vehicle was also arrested.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

A Thomasville Police Department spokesman said several others were injured.

The store is closed until further notice.

Other information was not yet available.

Copyright 2023 WCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of tiny house
Bangor approves tiny home park
Hundred dollar bills
Maine has $303M in unclaimed property: See if you’re owed
Poll question
Poll questions and results
WABI High School Basketball Tourney Report
2023 State Basketball Championships
Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley
Holden police chief passes away at age 60

Latest News

The new baby bongo does not have a name yet, but the zoo says it is healthy.
Zoo announces birth of extremely rare bongo calf
Bobby Caldwell performs onstage at the 2013 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on Friday,...
‘What You Won’t Do for Love’ singer Bobby Caldwell dies
FILE - President Donald Trump talks to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, during a visit to Lake...
Trump allies file ethics complaint against Gov. DeSantis
The Center for Grieving Children was founded in 1987 by Portland resident Bill Hemmens...
Maine Center for Grieving Children celebrating 35th anniversary
Liliana Holbrook is accused of helping a customer make multiple false returns at a retail store...
Employee accused of gifting customer nearly $10K in bogus return scam