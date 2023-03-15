Bangor woman pleads guilty to role in Maine drug trafficking ring

Carol Gordon, 52, faces up to 20 years in prison
Gavel
Gavel(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor woman faces up to 20 years in prison after admitting to her role in a Maine drug trafficking ring.

Carol Gordon, 52, pleaded guilty in federal court in Bangor Tuesday.

She was charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, court records say Gordon and others trafficked the drugs in Penobscot and Aroostook counties from 2018 to 2021.

Authorities accused Gordon of allowing drug deals at her home and serving as a go-between for many of the transactions.

A federal judge will sentence Gordon at a later date.

