YWCA of MDI holds annual “PIE Day” sale and fundraiser

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - March 14th is recognized as “Pi Day”, in honor of the number 3.14- the mathematical representation of the ratio of a circumference of a circle to its diameter.

In Bar Harbor, the YWCA of MDI celebrates “Pi Day” in a way that has almost nothing to do with math and everything to do with the taste buds, while also raising money for the organization.

The pies go quick at the YWCA of MCI for their annual “Pi Day” fundraiser.

“It isn’t like baking cookies somehow,” said YWCA Executive Director Jackie Davidson. “Pie is an art. Making pie is an art. You know, people love pie.”

“It’s just a great cause,” Suzanne White-Kelly, YWCA Volunteer Coordinator added. “It really benefits the YWCA and helps support our lodging program and our general fund, which is a great thing.”

The pies here are all homemade, and all donated by volunteers. Some are traditional, others, not so much. This year, the YWCA ended up with 33 pies for sale, and more than 20 were out the door in the first 45 minutes of the sale.

“We had chocolate cream, he have apple, we have pumpkin, we have blueberry,” White-Kelly said. “We had a bacon-bourbon-pecan pie. A lot of people are going to take it to someone’s home for dinner, or for their birthday or for another celebration. Some people just buy it for their families.”

The YWCA does a regular Tuesday pie sale every week during the summer, but says they know any time is a good time for the food version of pie, even if they don’t know much about the numerical version.

“Uhhh, it’s a mathematical equation,” said Kelly-White. “And… 3.14, something, something, something.”

“3.14 and a whole bunch of other numbers that follow?” laughed Davidson. “That’s about all I know. Something about diameter.”

For more information on donating pies to the YWCA’s weekly summer pie sale, or to make a donation to the organization, visit ywcamdi.org.

