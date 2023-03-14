Two England men sentenced after flight disruption

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Two men from England were sentenced in federal court in Bangor Tuesday for interference with a flight crew and assault.

Anthony Joseph James Kirby and Damien Jake Murphy, both 36, remained in custody after being arrested on January 2.

They were both sentenced to time served.

Reports show the two repeatedly interfered with members of the flight crew and attendants while traveling on TUI Airways from Cancun, Mexico to Manchester, England.

The investigation revealed Kirby and Murphy were upset after being told they were not going to be served any more alcohol.

Both men proceeded to drink out of a large bottle of alcohol that was from their carry-on luggage which led them to use racial slurs and assaulting both a flight attendant and passenger.

Kirby and Murphy were also ordered to pay over $26,000 in restitution.

Both men pleaded guilty on February 2.

