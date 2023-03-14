Tuesday Night Nor’easter Update

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Conditions are expected to rapidly deteriorate once snow begins to fall. The center of the low has now just moved into the Gulf of Maine and snow that has been sitting just offshore will begin to move inland. At the same time, ENE winds have started to ramp up. The combo of falling snow & gusty winds will produce low visibility and hazardous travel conditions for the evening commute. The FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY will remain in effect tonight & for the first half of Wednesday.

The snow intensity will be at its highest during the first half of the night. Drier air will get wrapped up into the low overnight causing our snow intensity and areal coverage to decrease. Because of this, snowfall totals have been lowered especially for inland areas. Scattered snow showers will continue into the first half of Wednesday. There will be the chance for wrap around bands to position themselves from Bangor and into some Downeast areas. This will continue to bring areas of accumulating snow into much of the day on Wednesday. It will also result in messy travel conditions. By Wednesday evening, the snow will move out and winds will taper off.

Greatest impacts will be tonight through early Wednesday. (WABI)

Winds will be a concern as a tight pressure gradient will exist. The strongest winds are still expected along the coast where gusts out of the ENE could hit 55 mph. The potential does exist for scattered power outages, especially along the coast. The strongest and most prolonged winds will be from the MidCoast towards the southern Coastline. For Coastal Downeast areas, winds will be at their strongest until 9 PM and then will weaken, but still will gust up to 45 mph. Inland areas are still expected to have gusts from 35-45 mph. By Wednesday, it will still be breezy, but as the low moves east, winds will begin to taper off. Expect NNW winds from 20-40 mph. This could still produce areas of blowing snow & reduced visibility.

The highest snowfall totals will be south & west of Augusta where totals of 10″ + are likely. As you go farther north, totals will decrease. Augusta to MidCoast to Bangor & Downeast should expect 6-10″. With some wrap around snow into Wednesday, this could result in pockets up to 12″ for some Downeast areas. The Central Highlands, Millinocket & Greenville 3-6″. Parts of the County will only see 1-3″.

Expected snowfall tonight into Wednesday. (WABI)

High pressure will move in for Thursday. Still expect a mixture of sun & clouds with highs in upper 30s and low 40s. Winds will be much lighter.

A dry first half of Friday before a low passes to our NNW. This low will begin to bring the chance for snow showers by the afternoon ahead of a warm front. Once the warm front passes, the snow will change to rain and will continue into Saturday. Only expecting light snow accumulations and light rain showers.

A brighter day for Sunday but it will be breezy and the low moves out and high pressure begins to slide in.

TONIGHT: Snow heavy at times during the first part of the night. Becomes more scattered after midnight. Lows in the 20s and low 30s. NNE winds expect to gust from 35-55 mph.

WEDNESDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Snow tapering off in the morning as the storm departs the region. Highs in the 30s. NW winds gusting 25-45 mph with the strongest winds along the coast.

THURSDAY: Mix of sun & clouds with highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds with a rain/snow mix by the afternoon. Highs in the 30s and low 40s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy skies with the chance for light rain showers. Highs in the 30s and low 40s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 30s. Breezy.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 30s. Breezy.

