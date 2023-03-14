Police say two guns found at scene of Bangor shooting

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We’re learning new information about a shooting in Bangor over the weekend.

According to court documents, police recovered two guns from the apartment building on Harlow Street where the shooting took place.

Tyiron Kindred, 42, is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. He’s being held on $5,000 bail.

According to court records, Kindred told the officer who responded Saturday evening the victim approached him with a gun first.

When asked if he shot the victim, Kindred reportedly responded, “I’d be dead.”

Kindred claims he’s homeless but had been sleeping in the basement of the Harlow Street apartments. He told officers the victim was upset he had been staying there.

After a verbal altercation Saturday, Kindred told police the victim pointed a gun at him inside the building. Kindred says that’s when he shot “maybe 2 or 3 times.”

Police say they found one man sitting on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds. He was reportedly taken to a local hospital for surgery but is expected to recover.

Police say one of the firearms they found was in the hallway. The other was near the front door.

We reached out to the District Attorney’s office to see if more charges were possible, but they were unable to comment due to the ongoing investigation.

