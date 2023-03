AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The unemployment rate in Maine has dropped a bit.

The 2.9% unemployment rate in January is down from 3.1% in December.

According to the Department of Labor, nonfarm wage and salary jobs increased by 1,100 to 648,000, which is the highest total on record.

Maine’s unemployment rate is below the 3.4% national rate in January.

