Maine Junior Black Bears going to regionals

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Junior Black Bears’ 12U Tier 2 hockey team is on its way to regionals.

12U Tier 2 team to compete in Rhode Island (WABI)

They will be going to Smithfield, R.I. on Friday at 7 p.m. for their first New England game at the Municipal Ice Rink.

Kids come from as far as Calais and Bar Harbor to compete on a state championship team.

Now, they’re ready to make it one step further.

“Our coaches thought we were the best team in the state. We proved that to them. They were just excited about the group of kids. We kept moving, and we were just all excited about what was happening,” said Chasen Grant, defenseman.

“We’re excited and ready to get back at it with the boys, get another regional championship, and bring it home just like we did states. It’s going to be fun,” said Tommy Largay, center.

“If we work together like we did in states and just work really hard like we did it in states, we could prove it in regionals too,” said Brock Collins, center.

The Junior Black Bears have been working toward this end-of-season goal since August.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.