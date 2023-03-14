Maine Junior Black Bears going to regionals

12U Tier 2 team to compete in Rhode Island
By Ben Barr
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Junior Black Bears’ 12U Tier 2 hockey team is on its way to regionals.

12U Tier 2 team to compete in Rhode Island
12U Tier 2 team to compete in Rhode Island(WABI)

They will be going to Smithfield, R.I. on Friday at 7 p.m. for their first New England game at the Municipal Ice Rink.

Kids come from as far as Calais and Bar Harbor to compete on a state championship team.

Now, they’re ready to make it one step further.

“Our coaches thought we were the best team in the state. We proved that to them. They were just excited about the group of kids. We kept moving, and we were just all excited about what was happening,” said Chasen Grant, defenseman.

“We’re excited and ready to get back at it with the boys, get another regional championship, and bring it home just like we did states. It’s going to be fun,” said Tommy Largay, center.

“If we work together like we did in states and just work really hard like we did it in states, we could prove it in regionals too,” said Brock Collins, center.

The Junior Black Bears have been working toward this end-of-season goal since August.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of tiny house
Bangor approves tiny home park
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Hundred dollar bills
Maine has $303M in unclaimed property: See if you’re owed
WABI High School Basketball Tourney Report
2023 State Basketball Championships
Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley
Holden police chief passes away at age 60

Latest News

Orono’s Will and Ben Francis join grandfather, Dan Smith, as OHS state basketball champions
Orono’s Will and Ben Francis join grandfather, Dan Smith, as OHS state basketball champions
Price’s 72 wins are the most in Eagles history on the way to five conference titles and four...
Husson winningest football coach Gabby Price to be inducted into Maine Sports Hall of Fame
Will and Ben won the 2023 title, 50 years after Dan’s team in 1973
Orono’s Will and Ben Francis join grandfather, Dan Smith, as OHS state basketball champions
Gruber said she’s grateful for the people who have supported her since the very beginning of...
Gardiner’s Lizzy Gruber wins Maine Miss Basketball