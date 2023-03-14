CMP says they are prepared for effects of March Nor’easter

(WABI)
By Kaddie Sharpe
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 6:46 PM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -As another Nor’easter arrives, Central Maine Power says they’re prepared.

Combining wet, heavy snow and high winds make for a first, and hopefully last of the season.

Folks at CMP say they’re watching the storm’s movement closely and preparing the crews for whatever may happen.

They also urge everyone to maneuver safely around utility crews as they work.

CMP spokesperson, Jonathan Breed said, “One of the things we’re going to be looking at in this storm is wind speed, so our crews will be out there today working hard in the event outages occur, which is why we need to ensure our crews, if they are out there, are working in safe conditions. If you see our crews working alongside roads, please give them plenty of room to do their job safely.”

If you are a CMP customer and experience a power outage, you can report it on their mobile app.

