Authorities say student brought .22 caliber handgun to Monroe school

MONROE, Maine (WABI) - We’re learning more information about a student who allegedly brought a gun to school in Monroe last week.

Authorities now say that ten-year-old student is facing multiple charges.

Officers responded to Monroe Elementary School just before 9am Friday for a report of a student that was in possession of a firearm.

No one was hurt.

Authorities say the student had a .22 caliber handgun.

Other students became aware of it on the bus then reported it to school administration.

Officials say they worked with school staff to ensure the situation was safe, detaining the student and seizing the firearm.

It was found unloaded, but with bullets in the same bag,

Charges include aggravated reckless conduct, criminal terrorizing and threatening, and threatening display of or carrying a concealed weapon.

The student has been released to their parents and will be in court in May.

