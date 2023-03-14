Authorities say student brought .22 caliber handgun to Monroe school

10-year-old faces multiple charges after gun brought to school.
10-year-old faces multiple charges after gun brought to school.(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, Maine (WABI) - We’re learning more information about a student who allegedly brought a gun to school in Monroe last week.

Authorities now say that ten-year-old student is facing multiple charges.

Officers responded to Monroe Elementary School just before 9am Friday for a report of a student that was in possession of a firearm.

No one was hurt.

Authorities say the student had a .22 caliber handgun.

Other students became aware of it on the bus then reported it to school administration.

Officials say they worked with school staff to ensure the situation was safe, detaining the student and seizing the firearm.

It was found unloaded, but with bullets in the same bag,

Charges include aggravated reckless conduct, criminal terrorizing and threatening, and threatening display of or carrying a concealed weapon.

The student has been released to their parents and will be in court in May.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of tiny house
Bangor approves tiny home park
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Hundred dollar bills
Maine has $303M in unclaimed property: See if you’re owed
WABI High School Basketball Tourney Report
2023 State Basketball Championships
Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley
Holden police chief passes away at age 60

Latest News

Fiona
Furry Friends at 4: Fiona
Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley
Funeral for Holden Police Chief on Friday
Junk drawer plant hacks
My Maine Gardens: 5 junk drawer plant hacks
Junk drawer plant hacks
My Maine Gardens: 5 junk drawer plant hacks