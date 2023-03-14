Augusta man sentenced for assaulting federal officer

(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An Augusta man has been sentenced for assaulting a federal officer last year.

Derik Wight, 41, will spend 16 months in prison.

According to court records, in April of 2022, Wight entered the Muskie Federal Building in Augusta and approached the security screening station.

Wight pressed a security officer against a wall and put a knife to the area of his throat.

A second security officer ordered Wight to drop the knife.

When Wight refused, the officer fired a single shot, striking him.

Wight pleaded guilty in September.

