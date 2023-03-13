Rescued Cape Elizabeth seals to return to ocean Thursday

You can watch at Head Beach in Phippsburg on Thursday at 11 a.m.
You can watch at Head Beach in Phippsburg on Thursday at 11 a.m.(Marine Mammals of Maine)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BATH, Maine (WABI) - All hands on deck! Or, flippers.

The two seals rescued from Cape Elizabeth are ready to return to the ocean - and you are invited.

You probably remember this wayward seal, named Dexxy, who ventured out of the water and onto shore three different times during a January snowstorm.

As you can see in the before-and-after photo above, he’s gained strength after the Center says he has been eating more than six-and-a-half pounds of fish every day.

Dexxy’s friend “Sunshine” was also rescued that month.

She has outgrown her white coat to her natural gray.

Described as a “spunky girl with a lot of personality,” she shared her pool with Dexxy.

Both will be released at Head Beach in Phippsburg Thursday at 11 a.m.

The event is free, but donations are welcome.

