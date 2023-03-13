Public hearing on bill to reinstate parole in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - It’s been a busy day at the State House in Augusta and one filled with people to weigh in on parole in Maine.

The room has been packed with people speaking at the public hearing.

There have been more than a hundred testimonies in favor of the bill that would reinstate parole.

Parole was abolished in the state in 1976 and supporters of the bill say not only would it have an economic impact in the state, they say it is immoral and supports systemic oppression against prisoners.

One person who spoke against the bill says it is unfair for victims to have to relive their trauma, one that she and her family have had to after her sister was murdered at the age of 18.

Rosanna Boyce says she sympathizes with the victims but says not all inmates including ones who have committed heinous crimes will be eligible for parole.

Testimonies for the bill included victims who say people incarcerated deserve a second chance.

