Public hearing on bill to reinstate parole in Maine

Maine State House
Maine State House(WABI)
By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - It’s been a busy day at the State House in Augusta and one filled with people to weigh in on parole in Maine.

The room has been packed with people speaking at the public hearing.

There have been more than a hundred testimonies in favor of the bill that would reinstate parole.

Parole was abolished in the state in 1976 and supporters of the bill say not only would it have an economic impact in the state, they say it is immoral and supports systemic oppression against prisoners.

One person who spoke against the bill says it is unfair for victims to have to relive their trauma, one that she and her family have had to after her sister was murdered at the age of 18.

Rosanna Boyce says she sympathizes with the victims but says not all inmates including ones who have committed heinous crimes will be eligible for parole.

Testimonies for the bill included victims who say people incarcerated deserve a second chance.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of tiny house
Bangor approves tiny home park
Hundred dollar bills
Maine has $303M in unclaimed property: See if you’re owed
Poll question
Poll questions and results
WABI High School Basketball Tourney Report
2023 State Basketball Championships
Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley
Holden police chief passes away at age 60

Latest News

Donovan Steen
Man who robbed Bangor bank in December sentenced
police
Waterville man pleads guilty to federal child sexual abuse charges
Governor Kristi Noem vetoed legislation that would have updated South Dakota law around...
Citing overreach, Noem vetoes banking and currency regulation bill
Citing overreach, Noem vetoes banking regulation bill
Citing overreach, Noem vetoes banking regulation bill