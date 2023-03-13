Nor’easter Tuesday Into Wednesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds continue to increase across the region ahead of our approaching Nor’easter which will arrive on Tuesday. The rest of tonight will have mostly cloudy to cloudy skies with lows ranging from the mid 20s north to the mid 30s along the coast. ENE winds will be at 5-15 mph.

A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for Tuesday & Wednesday due to the threat for accumulating snow & strong winds associated with the Nor’easter. The low is gaining strength over the Mid-Atlantic. This will move in our direction overnight with snow beginning to fall south of Portland before 8 AM. The snow will spread north & east through the morning arriving in the Augusta area by late morning. Bangor should begin to see snow falling by the lunch hour. Communities north of Bangor should expect snow by midafternoon.

Snow begins in the southwest Tuesday morning and spreads northeast into the afternoon. (WABI)

The snow intensity will increase during the afternoon on Tuesday and will ramp up overnight into early Wednesday morning. By Wednesday morning, the low will begin to move east out of the Gulf of Maine. This will cause the snow to become lighter and wrap up from northwest to southeast. The potential does exist for some coastal Downeast areas to see snow changing over to rain Wednesday morning. By Wednesday afternoon, the snow should be clear of the region.

Greatest impacts from snow & wind will be Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. (WABI)

Winds will be a concern as a tight pressure gradient will exist. As the low moves into Southern New England Tuesday morning, winds out of the ENE will begin to increase. By Tuesday afternoon, winds will be gusting 30 to 50 mph with the strongest winds along the coast. These winds will only get stronger into Tuesday night especially along the coast. Gusts could hit 55 mph. The potential does exist for scattered power outages, especially along the coast. As the low departs on Wednesday, it will still be windy, but winds will now be out of the NNW gusting up to 40-45 mph. For both Tuesday & Wednesday winds will be strongest along the coast with lighter winds farther inland.

Strongest ENE gusts will be Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night. Scattered power outages likely especially along the coast. (WABI)

Wet & heavy snow should be expected as temperatures will be on the warmer side. Highest totals will be south & west of Augusta where totals of 10″ + are likely. As you go farther north, totals will decrease. Augusta to MidCoast to Bangor & Downeast should expect 6-10″. The Central Highlands, Millinocket & Greenville 3-6″. Parts of the County will only see 1-3″.

Snowfall Tuesday into Wednesday. (WABI)

Highs on both Tuesday and Wednesday will range from the mid to upper 30s.

High pressure will move in for Thursday & Friday. This will bring a lot more sunshine & MUCH lighter winds. Highs will range from the upper 30s to the mid 40s.

Another low will move in for Saturday. This will bring a chance for a rain snow mixture for communities in the mountains. Closer to the coast, it will be warm enough for all rain.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with temperatures ranging from the mid 20s to the mid 30s. ENE wind 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Snow spreading across the region. Highs in the 30s with gusty ENE winds reaching 35-55 mph with the strongest winds along the coast.

WEDNESDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Snow tapering off in the morning as the storm departs the region. Highs in the 30s. NW winds gusting 25-45 mph with the strongest winds along the coast.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

FRIDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy skies with the chance for a rain/snow mix. Highs from the 30s to the low 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the 30s.

