Man who robbed Bangor bank in December sentenced

Donovan Steen
Donovan Steen(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The man who robbed the Bangor Savings Bank on Broadway in Bangor in December has been sentenced to five years in prison.

The Penobscot County District Attorney’s Office says 32-year-old Donovan Steen pleaded guilty on Monday to one count each of robbery and theft.

Police said at the time Steen left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

He was taken into custody the next morning in Hermon.

Steen was also sentenced to three years of probation.

