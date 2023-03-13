Maine lobstermen sue Calif. aquarium for defamation

(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
(WABI) - The Maine Lobstermen’s Association has fired back against a California aquarium they say defamed the industry.

The MLA filed a federal lawsuit Monday alleging the aquarium “knowingly ignored and mischaracterized scientific data.”

The aquarium’s “Seafood Watch” program “red-listed” Maine lobster last year, urging buyers to avoid the product for the fishery’s supposed role in the deaths of endangered North Atlantic Right Whales.

The MLA says there is no evidence showing any right whale has been harmed or killed by entanglement in Maine lobstering gear in more than 18 years, and highlighted the preventative measures they’ve taken.

The MLA is demanding monetary damages for lost business and that the aquarium removes all defamatory statements to the industry.

