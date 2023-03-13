Increasing Clouds Today, Snow & Wind Coming Tuesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will slide to our east today allowing clouds ahead of our next storm system to move into the region. Some filtered sunshine is possible early today otherwise expect clouds to take over with mostly cloudy skies prevailing. Temperatures will reach the upper 30s to low 40s north and low to mid-40s elsewhere this afternoon. Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight with low temperatures dropping to the mid-20s to low 30s.

Low pressure is forecast to move northward along the East Coast towards Southern New England tonight and early Tuesday. The system is then expected to slowly move through the Gulf of Maine later Tuesday through the day Wednesday. We’ll see cloudy skies to start the day Tuesday with snow expected to develop from south to north by late morning through the afternoon. Snow could be heavy at times during the afternoon and evening. The wind will be increasing Tuesday morning out of the northeast and will become gusty from late morning through the afternoon. Wind gusts to 35-45 MPH will be possible for much of the state however stronger gusts up to 50-55 MPH will be possible along the coast. Scattered power outages will be possible Tuesday afternoon and evening. Temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid-30s on average. The steadier, heavier snow is expected to become lighter and even more showery in nature later Tuesday night into Wednesday. As the system slowly moves east through the Gulf of Maine Wednesday, we will continue to see light snow and snow showers throughout the day. The snow showers may mix with rain along the coast. The wind will remain strong Wednesday on the backside of the storm with northerly winds gusting to 40-45 MPH at times. Temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid-30s to around 40°. Storm total snowfall by Wednesday evening will range from 4″-8″ for much of the state along a line from Greenville to Millinocket to Houlton southward; higher amounts up to 10″ possible across some of Western Maine; and lighter amounts, mainly 2″-5″ across areas further north.

Winds will be increasing out of the northeast Tuesday morning and will be gusty during the afternoon and evening hours. Gusts could reach 35-45 MPH across much of the state. Higher gusts up to 55 MPH will be possible along the coast. (WABI)

Snow will develop Tuesday and continue into Wednesday. Snowfall totals by late Wednesday afternoon look to be a widespread 4"-8". Higher amounts up to 10" will be possible over western parts of the state. Lighter snowfall totals expected north of Greenville, Millinocket, and Houlton. (WABI)

High pressure will build in for the end of the week giving us some nicer weather Thursday and Friday. Thursday will feature variably cloudy skies with highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s. Friday looks like a mix of sun and clouds with highs again in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Today: Increasing clouds. Highs between 39°-46°. Light wind becoming southeast 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows between 24°-32°. Wind will become northeast 5-10 MPH.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with snow developing from south to north, mainly late morning through the afternoon. Snow will be heavy at times. Gusty wind developing late morning through the afternoon. Highs between 33°-38°. Northeast wind 15-30 MPH with gusts to 35-45 MPH possible inland and up to 50-55 MPH along the coast.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and windy with light snow tapering to scattered snow showers. Highs between 34°-40°. North wind 15-30 MPH with gusts to 40-45 MPH possible.

Thursday: Variably cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

