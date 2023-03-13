Husson winningest football coach Gabby Price to be inducted into Maine Sports Hall of Fame

Price’s 72 wins are the most in Eagles history on the way to five conference titles and four coach of the year nods
By Ben Barr
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Former Husson football coach and athletic director Gabby Price is going to be inducted into the Maine Sports Hall of Fame in an Oct. 29 ceremony at Portland’s Merrill Auditorium.

Price was surprised with the news at the Hammond St. corner store that he visits.

Price’s 72 wins are the most in Eagles history on the way to five conference titles and four coach of the year nods.

For Price, his eighth grade goal has evolved into this career thanks to people who believed in him and tremendous players.

“It was exciting. Obviously, no one goes into coaching to have recognition. They go in for a lot of different other reasons, so it wasn’t something that was anticipated. Sports give you discipline, a place to achieve, and a chance to help another with care. Other ingredients and characteristics of coaching athletics are something certainly I just adore and still do to this day,” said Price.

Price joins Clara Sawn, Del Merrill, Bruce MacGregor, Jack Scott, Keith Mahoney, and Thaxter Trafton as Husson sports figures in the Maine Sports Hall of Fame.

He still follows local sports including Husson, Bangor, and his grandchildren’s games.

