Community continues late Holden police chief’s mission for kindness

Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley
Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - As the community mourns the loss of Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley, who passed away last week, many have taken it upon themselves to make sure his department and his family benefits from the kindness he was best known for.

Jodi Munster knew Chief Greeley for almost a decade as her husband worked with him.

She and a few others have organized a few ways those touched by his generosity can do the same.

The GoFundMe, “Support 25 Days of Kindness in Chris’s memory,” has raised nearly $3,000 so far to keep Chief Greeley’s signature mission going.

There’s also a Facebook group, “Supporting Donna and Cole Greeley,” that will help the family with supplying meals, home repairs, snow removal, and other tasks.

“If it were the other way around, just think about what Chris would be doing for us,” Munster said. “This is just one step in trying to be a little more like him, trying to do what we can to make the world a better place. Donations are coming in, but we’re hoping to see some continued community support so we can continue to support the town and the community in his memory.”

