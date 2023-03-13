Bangor Public Works urges caution during nor’easter

Bangor Public Works
(WABI)
By Kaddie Sharpe
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Spring may be arriving next week, but don’t disconnect your plow or put your shovels away just yet.

As many are already thinking about gardening and other outdoor activities, the forecast reminds us winter is still here.

Bangor Public Works is gearing up for the conditions and clean-up.

As plows will be out in full force the next few days, around the clock, people are urged to keep roads clear for plows so they can get by.

“Try to not park on the streets. Plows are trying to get that snow off the street, and we’ve had a lot of vehicles left parked on the streets on the overnights. We try to encourage people to put their trash cans in their driveways, and I know it’s a little inconvenient, but again, it makes the snow plowing that much more efficient, and, you know, we’re not leaving a lot of snow in the street. Crews right now are planning to work 32-hour shifts from the beginning of the storm right through overnight and clean up the next morning,” said Aaron Huotari, Bangor’s Public Works director.

Huotari also advised folks to drive safely and slow down for the road conditions.

