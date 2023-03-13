Bangor Police Relief Association turns 100

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Police Department is celebrating a milestone!

The Bangor Police Relief Association is 100 years old.

The association provides assistance to officers who experience a medical event or disability and provides survivor benefits upon the death of a member of the department.

Secretary of State Shenna Bellows was there on Monday to present an award and celebrate with the department.

Bellows says the association’s work has been an integral part of the department’s history.

“I love this history and recognizing the accomplishments of our ancestors, former police officers who started this organization, started the department, and the people who have served decades over the years. The Bangor Police Department has kept us safe, whether it was the Brady Gang shootout or other historic events. They have been patrolling our streets keeping us safe, day in and day out,” said Bellows.

The BPRA is in association with both active and retired Bangor police officers.

