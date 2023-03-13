Baltimore man being held on bail after weekend shooting in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Maryland man is being held on $5,000 bail after Bangor police arrested him following a report of someone being shot on Harlow Street Saturday evening.

Tyiron Kindred, 40, of Baltimore is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

He made his first court appearance on Monday.

State prosecutors say he has a lengthy criminal history including drug charges, assault, and failure to appear.

They’re concerned he’s a transient and say the person involved was shot three times.

His attorney argued there wasn’t a victim associated with Kindred’s charges.

They say he has lived here for five years, collects social security through the state, and has family here.

Police got reports of the shooting at 5:30 Saturday night.

Authorities say one adult was taken to a hospital for treatment.

There’s no word on their condition or what led to them being shot.

The case remains under investigation.

