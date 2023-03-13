Authorities seek help locating missing Guilford woman

Rebecca A. Clark
Rebecca A. Clark(Piscataquis County Sheriff's Office)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GUILFORD, Maine (WABI) - The Piscataquis County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help in finding a missing person.

Elizabeth Clark, 46, of Guilford left her house on March 3 to go to Boston with her friends.

She was supposed to return home March 5 but never made it.

Her family has been unable to contact her.

She was last known to be driving a gray Hyundai Kona with breast cancer license plate 465AYG.

Anyone with information about Clark’s whereabouts is asked to call the Piscataquis County Sheriff’s Office at 564-3304.

