Authorities seek help locating missing Guilford woman
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GUILFORD, Maine (WABI) - The Piscataquis County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help in finding a missing person.
Elizabeth Clark, 46, of Guilford left her house on March 3 to go to Boston with her friends.
She was supposed to return home March 5 but never made it.
Her family has been unable to contact her.
She was last known to be driving a gray Hyundai Kona with breast cancer license plate 465AYG.
Anyone with information about Clark’s whereabouts is asked to call the Piscataquis County Sheriff’s Office at 564-3304.
