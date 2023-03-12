Sunny Sunday! Nor’easter moves in Tuesday and Wednesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure is building to our north today. Quiet weather will continue through today with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Highs reach the lower 40′s today, with winds out of the north at around 5-10 mph. Tonight, will be partly cloudy with increasing clouds overnight into Monday. Overnight low temperatures drop into the teens north and 20′s Downeast.

High pressure slips off to our east, and clouds continue to stream in on Monday out of a head of the nor’easter moving in for Tuesday and Wednesday. Expect overcast skies, with high temperatures reaching the upper 30′s and lower 40′s. A low pressure system will develop off the Midatlantic coastline and push northward into southern New England, just off the coast of Cape Cod. As it pushes northward, it will be intensifying rapidly. This will cause widespread moderate to heavy snowfall across our region and generate some very gusty winds. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph along the coastline and up to 45 mph through the Bangor region. Winds combined with high snowfall rates will lead to very poor visibilities and dangerous driving conditions. Snow will start falling along the Downeast coastline around noon and push into the Bangor region shortly after. Snow will continue to push northward into Aroostook County. Snow will eventually end by Wednesday evening. Models are still at odds with each other over snowfall amounts, but at this point in time, it looks like the highest totals will be along the border of New Hampshire, where up to a foot is possible. There will be large swath of 5-8″ from south of Millinocket, through the Bangor region and down towards the coastline. From Greenville through Millinocket to Houlton expect 3-5″ and 1-3″ for northern Aroostook County. There are still details that need to be ironed out so continue to check back in through today and Monday for the latest updates.

The weather clears up for Thursday and Friday with partly cloudy skies and highs reaching the upper 30′s and lower 40′s.

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs reaching between 39-44. Winds turn easterly at around 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, lows drop between 18-28, winds light and variable out of the east.

MONDAY: Overcast skies, with highs reaching the upper 30′s and low 40′s.

TUESDAY FIRST ALERT: Moderate to heavy snow starting around noon. Winds out of the NE gusting between 35-55 mph, strongest along the coast.

WEDNESDAY FIRST ALERT: Snow tapering off in the evening as the storm departs the region. Highs in the 30s. N winds gusting 20-40 mph with the strongest winds along the coast.

THURSDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, highs in the upper 30′s and low 40′s

