One person dies in three-vehicle crash in Auburn

Police say the accident involving three vehicles happened on Route 4 near Lake Shore Drive and Turner Road.
By WMTW
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 3:18 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Maine (WMTW) - One person is dead after a serious crash earlier this evening in Auburn.

Police say the accident involving three vehicles happened on Route 4 near Lake Shore Drive and Turner Road.

Route 4 was closed and remains closed between Lake Shore Drive and Joline Drive for a period of time while the crash is reconstructed.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of tiny house
Bangor approves tiny home park
Hundred dollar bills
Maine has $303M in unclaimed property: See if you’re owed
Poll question
Poll questions and results
WABI High School Basketball Tourney Report
2023 State Basketball Championships
Maine Game Wardens located Maine Game Wardens located Kimberly Pushard, age 51, and Angela...
Two women missing from Topsham area found safe in East Hancock

Latest News

Unified Basketball
Courageous Steps Project hosts annual Unified Basketball Fun-Day in Orono
Quiet weekend! A Nor’easter threatens Tuesday and Wednesday
The Maine Highlands Sled Dog Club held their Bradford Sprint Race today.
Maine Highlands Sled Dogs Club hosts sled dog races in Bradford
Andrew Gifford
Waterville man charged after firing gun at Colby College