One person dies in three-vehicle crash in Auburn

AUBURN, Maine (WMTW) - One person is dead after a serious crash earlier this evening in Auburn.

Police say the accident involving three vehicles happened on Route 4 near Lake Shore Drive and Turner Road.

Route 4 was closed and remains closed between Lake Shore Drive and Joline Drive for a period of time while the crash is reconstructed.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

