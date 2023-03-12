One person dies in three-vehicle crash in Auburn
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 3:18 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AUBURN, Maine (WMTW) - One person is dead after a serious crash earlier this evening in Auburn.
Police say the accident involving three vehicles happened on Route 4 near Lake Shore Drive and Turner Road.
Route 4 was closed and remains closed between Lake Shore Drive and Joline Drive for a period of time while the crash is reconstructed.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
