NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine (WABI) - Two dogs are dead after a fire in a New Gloucester mobile home.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. Saturday on Sabbathday Road.

Officials say one was home at the time.

The cause of that fire is still being investigated.

