Alfond Youth Center holds annual Polar Bear Dip

OAKLAND, Maine (WABI) - More than 100 people gathered Saturday at the Pressey House in Oakland for the 30th Annual Polar Bear Dip hosted by the Waterville Area Alfond Youth Center.

This year, they raised more than $23,000 that would go towards scholarship funding for kids to participate in Camp Tracy and the Green House program.

Crista Lavenson has coordinated the polar plunge program for the youth center for a decade.

On Saturday, she was one of the 50 plungers who jumped into Messalonskee Lake after she raised $2,000 in 24 hours for the kids.

“First time in, its cold. I couldn’t know when I got in the water, I was shocked but it was amazing. I mean, I want to do it again. I think it’s crazy but it’s fun and it’s all for a great cause,” she said.

If you missed the event but would still like to donate, you can do so here.

