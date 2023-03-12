82nd Eastern Maine Sportsmen’s Show teaches new traditions to young Mainers

By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The 82nd annual Eastern Maine Sportmen’s Show ended Sunday.

In addition to a plethora of vendors and equipment, there were various demonstrations.

Those featured Sunday included hunting, search and rescue dogs, and even moose calling.

Apart from demonstrations, there were many opportunities for those in attendance to learn a new skill.

Penobscot Fly Fishers taught future outdoorsmen how to tie flies.

”Yesterday was kind of crazy,” said Cubby McCubbin with Penobscot Fly Fishers. “They were like three deep wanting to learn how to tie a fly, and we’re tying what’s known as a maple syrup, it’s a very popular fly here in the state, and it’s kind of simple to tie, but they’re quite happy with a big smile on their faces after they’ve tied. They leave our table with a fly they’ve tied themselves. It’s an educational thing, get to plant the seed to do outdoor activities.”

If you’re interested in future events like this one, you can visit Penobscot County Conservation Association on Facebook.

