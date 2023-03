NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - A man has died after a house fire in Newport Sunday morning.

54-year-old Allen Easley is survived by his mother, who was the homeowner.

Fire crews from multiple towns responded to a fire on Mullens Road.

The road was blocked off as first responders were on the scene for hours.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

