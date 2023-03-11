Waterville man pleads guilty to federal child sexual abuse charges

police
police(MGN Online)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 3:17 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Waterville man pleaded guilty in federal court in Bangor today to possessing child sexual abuse material.

According to court records, 56-year-old Terrence Talbot used a government computer to search for and obtain the materials.

Talbot stored downloaded still and video files on removable digital media devices.

When sentenced Talbot, faces up to 20 years in prison and up to a lifetime of supervised release.

