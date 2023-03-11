Thornton Academy’s Will Davies wins Maine Mr. Basketball

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Thornton Academy’s Will Davies took home Maine Mr. Basketball at the McDonald’s All-Star Banquet at the Anah Shriners, edging out finalists Brady Saunders of Brewer and Silvano Ismail of Cheverus.

Davies said it’s “amazing” to win the award among the best basketball players in the state.

“It’s a complete honor. Brady and Silvano, the two other finalists, are phenomenal players. Like I said in the speech, it’s just an honor to be in the category with them. There’s so many great basketball players around me. It was just an honor to be here, let alone win the award.,” said Davies.

Will joins his father, Bob, as a Mr. Basketball winner. He’s undecided on his plans after high school.

