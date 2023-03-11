Sanford girl in critical condition after being hit by a car

SANFORD, Maine (WMTW) - A 15-year-old girl from Sanford was critically hurt after reportedly being hit by a sedan at the intersection of High Street and Island Avenue Friday night.

Just after 5 p.m., Sanford Police say firefighters and EMS workers had to extricate the girl from underneath the car.

Due to the severity of their injuries, she was then flown by LifeFlight helicopter to Maine Medical Center, where she remains in critical condition.

Sanford Police are investigating the cause of the crash, which was reconstructed with the help of an expert from York Police.

