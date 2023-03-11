Sanford girl in critical condition after being hit by a car

City officials say the girl had to be extricated from underneath the car
Just after 5 p.m., Sanford Police say firefighters and EMS workers had to extricate the girl...
Just after 5 p.m., Sanford Police say firefighters and EMS workers had to extricate the girl from underneath the car.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By WMTW
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 3:25 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANFORD, Maine (WMTW) - A 15-year-old girl from Sanford was critically hurt after reportedly being hit by a sedan at the intersection of High Street and Island Avenue Friday night.

Just after 5 p.m., Sanford Police say firefighters and EMS workers had to extricate the girl from underneath the car.

Due to the severity of their injuries, she was then flown by LifeFlight helicopter to Maine Medical Center, where she remains in critical condition.

Sanford Police are investigating the cause of the crash, which was reconstructed with the help of an expert from York Police.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of tiny house
Bangor approves tiny home park
Hundred dollar bills
Maine has $303M in unclaimed property: See if you’re owed
WABI High School Basketball Tourney Report
2023 State Basketball Championships
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Maine Game Wardens located Maine Game Wardens located Kimberly Pushard, age 51, and Angela...
Two women missing from Topsham area found safe in East Hancock

Latest News

Mainers celebrate great outdoors at 82nd Sportsmen's Show
Mainers celebrate great outdoors at 82nd Sportsmen’s Show
Fire stations across Central Maine work together to knock down flames that destroyed three...
Fire stations across Central Maine work together to knock down flames that destroyed three camps in Smithfield
Holden police chief passes away at age 60
Holden police chief passes away at age 60 - clipped version
Knox County detective accused of hindering apprehension of son