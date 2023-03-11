Quiet weekend ahead! A Nor’easter threatens Tuesday and Wednesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A storm system will slip well to our south with a ridge of high pressure building to the north of the region. Expect quiet and dry weather today. Clouds from the storm to our south filter into the state today, leading to partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. Highs today will be right around average, reaching the upper 30′s, some spots could make it to 40. Winds will be out of the north at around 5-10 mph. Tonight, we’ll have partly cloudy skies and overnight lows dropping into the mid to upper teens north and 20′s Downeast. Wind will be out of the north at around 5-15 mph. As the storm system, to our south, continues to push off out to sea, clouds will decrease into the day on Sunday. Expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Highs will be slightly warmer than yesterday, climbing into the upper 30′s north and lower 40′s Downeast. Winds will be out of the north to start but turn easterly at around 5-10 mph.

Monday clouds increase ahead of our next weather maker, a potential nor’easter, for Tuesday into Wednesday. Highs on Monday reach the upper 30′s and lower 40′s, and winds will be out of the southeast at around 5-15 mph. As for the storm Tuesday into Wednesday, models are in agreement with the track of the system and timing. An area of low-pressure forms right off the mid-Atlantic coast and travels northward up the east coast, strengthening as it does so. The storm looks like it will tuck into southern New England and then push off the coast of Cape Cod. Snow starts Tuesday morning and exits the region Wednesday night. However, where they differ is in how much warm air is pushed into the Bangor region. If more warm air is ushered in from the south, the coastline as well as interior Downeast locations could mix with sleet and rain. If the less warm air is brought up, then more snowfall will occur along the coastline and interior Downeast. The location of the snow/rain line will have a huge impact on totals. As of right now, snow totals are still uncertain, but it looks like the heaviest snow will fall just inland from the coastline and along the interstate. On top of the threat for accumulating snow, it will be windy. Gusts could reach between 35-55 mph out of the northeast, highest along the coast. Due to these threats a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for both Tuesday and Wednesday. The weather clears up by Thursday and Friday.

Threat for a nor'easter Tuesday & Wednesday of next week. Accumulating snow and strong winds gusts likely. (WABI)

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs reaching between 37-41. Winds N at around 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies, lows drop between 15-28. Winds N 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with highs reaching between 39-44. Winds turn easterly at around 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds, highs reach the upper 30′s and low 40′s.

TUESDAY FIRST ALERT: Snow inland and snow/rain along the coast. Winds out of the NE gusting between 35-55 mph, strongest along the coast.

WEDNESDAY FIRST ALERT: Snow tapering off in the morning as the storm departs the region. Highs in the 30s. NW winds gusting 20-40 mph with the strongest winds along the coast.

THURSDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with highs in the 30s and low 40s.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.