Mainers celebrate great outdoors at 82nd Sportsmen’s Show

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 11:48 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Mainers celebrated the great outdoors at the 82nd Eastern Maine Sportsmen’s Show at the University of Maine this weekend.

From custom fishing lures to taxidermy, signature beef jerky and a large collection of boats and tractors, there is something for everyone at the show.

Vendors from across the region peddled their wares and there’s a full slate of demonstrations and exhibits over the weekend.

Proceeds benefit the Penobscot County Conservation Association’s scholarships and programs, which aim to bring the love of the outdoors to the next generation.

”That’s one thing we’re trying to do, is foster kids to be outdoors more,” PCCA President Tony Richard said. “They spend far too much time inside, they have fabulous motor skills - but they just don’t get outdoors enough. So, this is all about getting people exposed to the outdoor activities and taking enjoyment in it.

“We have boats, we have campers, we have fishing tackle - you name it, we’ve got it.”

You can find ticket and parking information for the longest-running sportsmen’s show in the country at conservationassociation.org.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

