Maine Highlands Sled Dogs Club hosts sled dog races in Bradford

BRADFORD, Maine (WABI) - A beautiful day out there today, and a great day for a sled dog race!

The Maine Highlands Sled Dog Club held their Bradford Sprint Race Saturday.

Events of the day featured a 6-mile, 6 dog race, 4-mile skijoring races led by one or two dogs, and races that featured two dogs each for two miles.

While you might think of a sled dog race as huskies-only, that surely wasn’t the case.

A unique variation of dogs took part, all with one thing in common- the want, and need, to run with their owners on the trails.

Events like Saturday’s, organizers say, help keep the sport alive.

”As you can hear in the background, the dogs are barking, they’re ready to go,” said Charlotte Carroll, Secretary of the club. “A statement my son makes that I love to hear is you cannot push a rope, so you can’t push these dogs to run. They’re going to run. They love to run, most of them are bred for this. They get excited at the line, barking, then once they’re actually on the trail they quiet down and don’t bark.”

Races like this one are open to spectators curious about the sport.

To learn more, you can visit the club on Facebook.

