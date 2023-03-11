Gardiner’s Lizzy Gruber wins Maine Miss Basketball

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Gardiner’s Lizzy Gruber won Maine Miss Basketball at the McDonald’s All-Star Banquet at the Anah Shriners.

Gruber said she’s grateful for the people who have supported her since the very beginning of AAU, travel, and school basketball (WABI)

She finished ahead of finalists Elise MacNair of Old Orchard Beach and Sierra Carson of Oxford Hills.

Gruber is close friends with MacNair and Carson, adding in her speech they’d be bridesmaids.

Lizzy also has proud family in England on her mom’s side.

“Me and my girls are really close, Elise and Sierra. They’re great athletes and great people. Just to be with them is a dream come true. To me, it really is a three-way tie. There’s no way of differentiating the three of us, especially with different games. It means a lot to me to win this award,” said Gruber.

Gruber said she’s grateful for the people who have supported her since the very beginning of AAU, travel, and school basketball.

She’s going to St. Joe’s in Philadelphia to study child psychology while playing basketball.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.