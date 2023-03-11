Fire stations across Central Maine work together to knock down flames that destroyed three camps in Smithfield

SMITHFIELD, Maine (WABI) - You can still see smoke from the fire that destroyed three camps here in Smithfield Thursday.

Witnesses say one of the camps belongs to a family who was living the because they lost a home six months ago.

”Oh, when we were standing here, you can see. It was hot enough so that it started igniting the side of this one here,” Spencer said.

Terry Spencer has lived in the community for 46 years. He says he saw flames from his window.

”And, I am looking real close right over the top of the snow bank up there, I can see flames which was in the middle camp that is down there,” he said.

According to Norridgewock Fire Department, the fire started at the middle camp and eventually spread through to the other two after they ran out of water to contain the fire.

Spencer says he got to the roadway, and heard a loud sound.

”It went kind of a big poof like, the propane tank exploded and the flames shot right up to the trees,” he said.

This is video taken by one witness of the massive fire.

The Smithfield Deputy Fire Chief says they had help from several fire departments across town and were there over five hours -- most of which was to contain the fire.

He says they are not sure what caused the fire and the investigation is on going.

Meanwhile, Spencer says thankfully no one was hurt.

