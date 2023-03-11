Colby College students asked to shelter in place after gun fired during on-campus altercation

WATERVILLE, Maine (WMTW) - Students at Colby College in Waterville were asked to shelter in place early Saturday morning after a gun was fired on campus.

According to a spokesperson for the college, there was an altercation involving three non-Colby students.

“A firearm was discharged but no Colby students were injured,” the spokesperson said in an email.

According to an email sent to the college community from Interim Dean Barbara Moore, police were on site at the Senior Apartments.

“The person who discharged it is not affiliated with Colby as far as we know at this time,” Moore wrote.

According to the spokesperson, police were on scene as of 3 a.m. and the person who allegedly fired the gun was detained.

Police are looking for the others involved, he said.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.