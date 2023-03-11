Colby College students asked to shelter in place after gun fired during on-campus altercation

A spokesperson for the college said no students were injured and police detained one person
Colby College (File)
Colby College (File)(WABI)
By WMTW
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 5:33 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Maine (WMTW) - Students at Colby College in Waterville were asked to shelter in place early Saturday morning after a gun was fired on campus.

According to a spokesperson for the college, there was an altercation involving three non-Colby students.

“A firearm was discharged but no Colby students were injured,” the spokesperson said in an email.

According to an email sent to the college community from Interim Dean Barbara Moore, police were on site at the Senior Apartments.

“The person who discharged it is not affiliated with Colby as far as we know at this time,” Moore wrote.

According to the spokesperson, police were on scene as of 3 a.m. and the person who allegedly fired the gun was detained.

Police are looking for the others involved, he said.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of tiny house
Bangor approves tiny home park
Hundred dollar bills
Maine has $303M in unclaimed property: See if you’re owed
WABI High School Basketball Tourney Report
2023 State Basketball Championships
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Maine Game Wardens located Maine Game Wardens located Kimberly Pushard, age 51, and Angela...
Two women missing from Topsham area found safe in East Hancock

Latest News

Quiet weekend! A Nor'easter threatens Tuesday and Wednesday
Just after 5 p.m., Sanford Police say firefighters and EMS workers had to extricate the girl...
Sanford girl in critical condition after being hit by a car
Mainers celebrate great outdoors at 82nd Sportsmen's Show
Mainers celebrate great outdoors at 82nd Sportsmen’s Show
Fire stations across Central Maine work together to knock down flames that destroyed three...
Fire stations across Central Maine work together to knock down flames that destroyed three camps in Smithfield