World Kidney Day holds special meaning to Winterport kid who was on a donor list for eight hours

WINTERPORT, Maine (WABI) - “I got a kidney,” Grayson said.

Those incredible words are from five-year-old Grayson Witham, a Winterport boy who has a rare genetic disorder that caused him to lose both kidneys.

”He went from dialysis three times a week after all of a sudden needing his kidneys out. We had a month in advance to know that,” said Britney Moore, Grayson’s mother.

Moore said Grayson’s dialysis was done in Portland but he was also admitted for other issues.

”He went into blood pressure readings of like 230 over 170, just crazy high blood pressures,” Moore said.

Then, there was good news after being placed on a donor list.

”On our discharge day, the surgeon coming in and telling us they had a kidney for him. He was on a deceased donor list for 8 hours. They are all amazed, like 8 hours?” Moore said.

After getting his new kidney last month, Moore says Grayson is doing so much better.

”His energy level is crazy, he doesn’t know how to sit still, he is running around everywhere,” she said.

He even started kindergarten.

”Just to see him start school, stay in school, he says he is going to be a famous baseball player,” she said.

Moore said the kidney disease does not go away.

”He will have another transplant more than likely in his twenties,” Moore said.

But for now, they are paying it forward on World Kidney Day - all Graysons’s idea.

”I asked him what he wanted to do, and he said we should just give other people some money for their kidneys,” she said.

They have raised $250 so far but say every amount counts.

”97 cents of every dollar would go towards patients going through what he is going through,” she said

And, to the community who have rallied in support for Grayson and his family, Moore said thank you is not enough.

”I couldn’t even thank them enough, like his school system have kept him in the loop, his class mates, all of them... they keep him in the loop,” she said.

“Bye, thank you,” Grayson said.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.