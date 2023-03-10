Wayne Douglas to be sworn in on Maine Supreme Judicial Court Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills will swear in Justice Wayne Douglas as Associate Justice on the Maine Supreme Judicial Court this Friday.

The swearing in of Justice Douglas comes after the State Senate and Joint Standing Committee on Judiciary voted overwhelmingly to approve his nomination.

71-year-old Justice Douglas served on the Maine Superior Court and Maine District Court for more than two decades.

Douglas who is from Old Orchard Beach, is a 20-year veteran judge in Maine.

