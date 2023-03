Waterville man arrested after 2022 Goodwill store robbery

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - An armed man who robbed the Waterville Goodwill store last November and fled on foot has been arrested.

43-year-old Kevin Barr of Waterville was arrested at his home yesterday after an investigation.

Barr was also charged for unlawful possession of fentanyl powder.

He is being held at the Kennebec County Jail on $10,000 bail and will be arraigned in May.

