State says all $450 heating relief checks have been mailed

(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Mills administration announced Friday all of the $450 heating relief checks have been mailed out.

The Department of Administrative and Financial Services says it has processed and mailed checks to the more than 876,000 eligible Mainers.

State officials say they made their goal of having all checks mailed before the end of this month.

The relief payments came as part of Governor Mills’ Emergency Energy Relief Plan to help with high energy costs.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of tiny house
Bangor approves tiny home park
Hundred dollar bills
Maine has $303M in unclaimed property: See if you’re owed
Poll question
Poll questions and results
WABI High School Basketball Tourney Report
2023 State Basketball Championships
Maine Game Wardens located Maine Game Wardens located Kimberly Pushard, age 51, and Angela...
Two women missing from Topsham area found safe in East Hancock

Latest News

Court: Maine must redo ballot language about power question
State says all $450 heating relief checks have been mailed
Voting
Court: Maine must redo ballot language about power question
Freeman reportedly armed himself with two large knives and threatened to harm himself as well...
Ellsworth man arrested following allegedly assaulting wife & threatening police officers