State says all $450 heating relief checks have been mailed

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Mills administration announced Friday all of the $450 heating relief checks have been mailed out.

The Department of Administrative and Financial Services says it has processed and mailed checks to the more than 876,000 eligible Mainers.

State officials say they made their goal of having all checks mailed before the end of this month.

The relief payments came as part of Governor Mills’ Emergency Energy Relief Plan to help with high energy costs.

