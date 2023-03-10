Pleasant Weekend. Threat For A Nor’easter Next Week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure has moved into the region and will keep skies clear for the first half of the night. Partly to mostly cloudy skies expected later in the night. Overnight lows will range from the upper teens north to the upper 20s along the coast.

No worries about the weekend storm threat. The storm now looks to track far enough to our south that we will see little if any impact to the region. There could be some choppy waters in the Gulf of Maine and that looks to be the extent. Overall, expect a nice weekend with partly cloudy skies on Saturday & mostly sunny skies on Sunday. Highs on both days will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.

By next week we will be watching the threat for a Nor’easter starting Monday night & lasting into Wednesday morning. Because of this, FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS have been issued for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Threat for a nor'easter Tuesday & Wednesday of next week. Accumulating snow and strong winds gusts likely. (WABI)

Computer models so far have been in good agreement with the track & timing of this storm. For now, it appears that locations away from the coastline will have snow for the duration of the event and the farther inland, the higher the snowfall totals. Along the coast, a rain/snow mixture on Tuesday will change to all snow Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Lowest totals expected along the coast. Winds on Tuesday will be out of the ENE gusting 35-55 mph. The strongest winds will be along the coastline where the threat does exist for power outages. As we get on the backside of the low Tuesday night into Wednesday, winds will shift out of the northwest. They will not be as strong as Tuesday, but gusts could still reach up to 40 mph along the coast.

Strongest winds will be on Tuesday with gusts along the coast out of the ENE up to 55 mph. (WABI)

Better weather expected by Thursday & Friday of next week, but there could be another storm by next weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear for the first part of the night. Partly to mostly cloudy later in the night. Lows in the teens & 20s. North wind 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the 30s and low 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 30s and low 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies with highs ranging from the mid 30s to the low 40s. Watching a Nor’easter threat beginning by the evening.

TUESDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Snow inland with a rain/snow mix along the coast. Highs in the 30s with gusty ENE winds reaching 35-55 mph with the strongest winds along the coast.

WEDNESDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Snow tapering off in the morning as the storm departs the region. Highs in the 30s. NW winds gusting 20-40 mph with the strongest winds along the coast.

THURSDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with highs in the 30s and low 40s.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.