Penobscot County Jail administrator passes away

Captain Nick Hardwick
Captain Nick Hardwick(Jessie Hardwick)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s been a difficult week for law enforcement in the region with the loss of a member of the Penobscot County Sherrif’s Office.

Jail Administrator Captain Nick Hardwick passed away while traveling with his family on a planned vacation.

In a statement, Sheriff Troy Morton says Hardwick started his career with them 22 years ago as a corrections officer.

He also worked as a reserve police officer for Southwest Harbor.

Sheriff Morton says this is a tremendous loss and ‘Captain Hardwick’s infectious laugh and caring personality had a tremendous impact on those he worked with, the inmate population and the citizens he encountered.’

Funeral arrangements are still being finalized.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of tiny house
Bangor approves tiny home park
Hundred dollar bills
Maine has $303M in unclaimed property: See if you’re owed
Poll question
Poll questions and results
WABI High School Basketball Tourney Report
2023 State Basketball Championships
Maine Game Wardens located Maine Game Wardens located Kimberly Pushard, age 51, and Angela...
Two women missing from Topsham area found safe in East Hancock

Latest News

Maine AG: Fatal shooting by York County deputy was justified
Arrested for fentanyl trafficking
3 people charged after Dexter drug bust
Healthy Living
Healthy Living with Northern Light Health: Nutrition
Healthy Living with Northern Light Health: Nutrition