Penobscot County Jail administrator passes away

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s been a difficult week for law enforcement in the region with the loss of a member of the Penobscot County Sherrif’s Office.

Jail Administrator Captain Nick Hardwick passed away while traveling with his family on a planned vacation.

In a statement, Sheriff Troy Morton says Hardwick started his career with them 22 years ago as a corrections officer.

He also worked as a reserve police officer for Southwest Harbor.

Sheriff Morton says this is a tremendous loss and ‘Captain Hardwick’s infectious laugh and caring personality had a tremendous impact on those he worked with, the inmate population and the citizens he encountered.’

Funeral arrangements are still being finalized.

