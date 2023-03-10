Penobscot County Jail administrator passes away
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s been a difficult week for law enforcement in the region with the loss of a member of the Penobscot County Sherrif’s Office.
Jail Administrator Captain Nick Hardwick passed away while traveling with his family on a planned vacation.
In a statement, Sheriff Troy Morton says Hardwick started his career with them 22 years ago as a corrections officer.
He also worked as a reserve police officer for Southwest Harbor.
Sheriff Morton says this is a tremendous loss and ‘Captain Hardwick’s infectious laugh and caring personality had a tremendous impact on those he worked with, the inmate population and the citizens he encountered.’
Funeral arrangements are still being finalized.
Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.