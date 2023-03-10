Mix of Sun & Clouds Today, Weekend Looks Good

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A ridge of high pressure will build into the area today bringing us a brighter and drier end to the week. There will still be a good deal of clouds today, especially across the north, but we’ll have a better chance for some breaks of sunshine mixed in. Highs will reach the mid-30s to around 40° north and low to mid-40s elsewhere. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy tonight. Lows will drop to the 20s for most locales.

Low pressure is forecast to pass to our south this weekend as high pressure remains in control. This will allow nice weather to continue through the weekend. As the storm passes to our south Saturday, we’ll likely see some clouds on the northern edge of the storm grazing southern and coastal areas while northern parts of the state see a bit more sunshine. Overall, our Saturday looks good. We’ll see highs in the mid-30s to low 40s. Sunday will be the brighter of our weekend days with partly to mostly sunny skies expected. Temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 30s to mid-40s. Monday will remain quiet with increasing clouds as our next storm system approaches. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. Focus then turns to low pressure developing along the Mid-Atlantic Monday. This is forecast to move northward and bring precipitation into the area from south to north late Monday night into Tuesday morning. At this point, it looks like we’ll see mostly snow from this however, temperatures closer to the coast look like they’ll be warm enough for snow to at least mix with some rain. The other concern on Tuesday will be the potential of strong winds out of the east/northeast which could gust as high as 55 MPH especially along the coast. The heaviest precipitation looks to move to our east Tuesday night however, wrap around moisture will keep clouds and the chance for snow showers or even mixed rain and snow showers over the area through Wednesday. Winds will remain gusty through Wednesday too with gusts to 30-40 MPH possible on the backside of the storm. Of course... this system is still several days away so stay tuned to the forecast as we get closer and fine tune the details.

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs between 37°-44°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows between 19°-27°. Light north wind.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds, brightest north. Highs between 36°-43°. North/northeast wind 5-15 MPH.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Monday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Tuesday: Snow likely inland, snow and mix likely along the coast. Gusty wind possible. Highs in the 30s.

