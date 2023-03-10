Messalonskee wins Class B North Boys Hockey Championship

Eagles defeat Hampden Academy, 3-1
The Eagles defeat Hampden Academy, 3-1
The Eagles defeat Hampden Academy, 3-1(WABI)
By Ben Barr
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 8:10 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Messalonskee defeated Hampden Academy, 3-1, in the Class B North Boys Hockey Championship on Thursday at Colby College.

The Eagles and Broncos skated to a scoreless tie to the first intermission.

Hampden Academy couldn’t connect on the power play in the opening period, while Messalonskee had some shorthanded chances.

The Eagles struck in the first minute of the second period when Bryce Crowell buried a rebound for a 1-0 lead.

Messalonskee took a 1-0 lead into the second intermission.

Will Durkee scored the Eagles’ second goal, coming on the power play roughly five minutes into the third period.

Garrett Card made it 3-0 on a breakaway.

The Broncos’ Lucas Cousins scored late, but the Eagles finished things off, 3-1.

They will face South champion Cape Elizabeth on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in the Class B State Championship at Portland’s Cross Insurance Arena.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of tiny house
Bangor approves tiny home park
Hundred dollar bills
Maine has $303M in unclaimed property: See if you’re owed
Poll question
Poll questions and results
WABI High School Basketball Tourney Report
2023 State Basketball Championships
Maine Game Wardens located Maine Game Wardens located Kimberly Pushard, age 51, and Angela...
Two women missing from Topsham area found safe in East Hancock

Latest News

She’s the first overall national champion in Columbia College history
Former Old Town Coyote Izabelle Trefts wins national race walk title
Professional Bull Riding is back in Bangor
Regionals and states in late March-April 1
Bangor Area Wrestling continues Pine Tree season
Witches are competing in regional and state championships
Brewer Youth Hockey players enjoying outstanding season