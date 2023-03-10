Messalonskee wins Class B North Boys Hockey Championship

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Messalonskee defeated Hampden Academy, 3-1, in the Class B North Boys Hockey Championship on Thursday at Colby College.

The Eagles and Broncos skated to a scoreless tie to the first intermission.

Hampden Academy couldn’t connect on the power play in the opening period, while Messalonskee had some shorthanded chances.

The Eagles struck in the first minute of the second period when Bryce Crowell buried a rebound for a 1-0 lead.

Messalonskee took a 1-0 lead into the second intermission.

Will Durkee scored the Eagles’ second goal, coming on the power play roughly five minutes into the third period.

Garrett Card made it 3-0 on a breakaway.

The Broncos’ Lucas Cousins scored late, but the Eagles finished things off, 3-1.

They will face South champion Cape Elizabeth on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in the Class B State Championship at Portland’s Cross Insurance Arena.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.