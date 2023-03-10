Maine student arrested for bringing gun to school

The 10-year-old was arrested after they reportedly brought a gun to Monroe Elementary School Friday.
The 10-year-old was arrested after they reportedly brought a gun to Monroe Elementary School...
The 10-year-old was arrested after they reportedly brought a gun to Monroe Elementary School Friday.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, Maine (WABI) - Police say a 10-year-old has been arrested after they reportedly brought a gun to school Friday.

The Waldo County Sheriff’s Office responded to Monroe Elementary School just before 9 a.m. for a report of a student that was in possession of a gun on school grounds.

Law Enforcement personnel worked with school staff to render the situation safe by detaining the student and seizing the gun.

No one was hurt as a result of the incident and police say there is no ongoing threat.

The student was taken to Waldo County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) are actively investigating the incident.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of tiny house
Bangor approves tiny home park
Hundred dollar bills
Maine has $303M in unclaimed property: See if you’re owed
Poll question
Poll questions and results
WABI High School Basketball Tourney Report
2023 State Basketball Championships
Maine Game Wardens located Maine Game Wardens located Kimberly Pushard, age 51, and Angela...
Two women missing from Topsham area found safe in East Hancock

Latest News

Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley
Holden police chief passes away at age 60
Court: Maine must redo ballot language about power question
State says all $450 heating relief checks have been mailed
State says all $450 heating relief checks have been mailed