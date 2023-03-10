Maine student arrested for bringing gun to school

MONROE, Maine (WABI) - Police say a 10-year-old has been arrested after they reportedly brought a gun to school Friday.

The Waldo County Sheriff’s Office responded to Monroe Elementary School just before 9 a.m. for a report of a student that was in possession of a gun on school grounds.

Law Enforcement personnel worked with school staff to render the situation safe by detaining the student and seizing the gun.

No one was hurt as a result of the incident and police say there is no ongoing threat.

The student was taken to Waldo County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) are actively investigating the incident.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

