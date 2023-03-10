Maine Forest and Logging Museum to hold “Winter Fun in the Woods” event

The event runs Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Bradley.
(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BRADLEY, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Forest Logging Museum in Bradley is getting ready for their first winter event in ten years.

They’re calling it ‘Winter Fun in the Woods.’

The event runs Saturday, March 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Just a few days away! Our winter event is this Saturday from 10am to 2pm. Come out and see the Lombard running. ...

Posted by Maine Forest and Logging Museum on Tuesday, March 7, 2023

The Air National Guard will be there as well as DEEMI Search and Rescue and Bradley Fire.

The Axe Women Loggers of Maine will be there too, showing off their chainsaw skills.

“They’re souped-up, modified chainsaws. They have got big pipes on them. They’re super loud. They’re super-fast. There will be a small group of us up there. We’re going to be talking about chainsaws. We just want people to come, bring their cameras, bring their kids, and bring their snowshoes,” said Alissa Wetherbee of Axe Women Loggers of Maine.

The museum is located at 262 Government Road in Bradley.

Click here for more information.

